Milkfood - Board Meeting On 14.12.2017

Milkfood has informed that board meeting will be held on December 14, 2017.

At 11:16 hrs Milkfood was quoting at Rs 230.00, down Rs 5.50, or 2.34 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 277.60 and 52-week low Rs 186.30 on 27 March, 2017 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 17.15 percent below its 52-week high and 23.46 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 112.39 crore. Source : BSE