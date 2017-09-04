Milgrey Finance's AGM on September 29, 2017

Sub: Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure ofMilgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. (Scrip code - 511018)Dear Sir,This is to inform you that Thirty - Forth Annual General Meeting of the Members of theCompany will be held on 29th September 2017.ln accordance with provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, notice is herebygiven that the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remainclosed from 25th September 2017 to 2Bth September 2017 (both days inclusive).Further, in compliance with the Reg.44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company hasprovided the remote e-Voting facility to all its Members as on the cut-of date September23, 2017. The remote e-voting facility shall commence on September 26, 2017 from 10.00AM and end on September 27, 2017 at 5.00 PM.Further, the intimation of Book Closure in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith,We are requested to kindly update the record and oblige.Thanking you.Yours faithfully,Source : BSE