App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Milgrey Finance's AGM on September 29, 2017

Sub: Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure of
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. (Scrip code - 511018)
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that Thirty - Forth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the
Company will be held on 29th September 2017.
ln accordance with provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, notice is hereby
given that the Register o

Milgrey Finance's AGM on September 29, 2017
Sub: Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure of
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. (Scrip code - 511018)
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that Thirty - Forth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the
Company will be held on 29th September 2017.
ln accordance with provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, notice is hereby
given that the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain
closed from 25th September 2017 to 2Bth September 2017 (both days inclusive).
Further, in compliance with the Reg.44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has
provided the remote e-Voting facility to all its Members as on the cut-of date September
23, 2017. The remote e-voting facility shall commence on September 26, 2017 from 10.00
AM and end on September 27, 2017 at 5.00 PM.
Further, the intimation of Book Closure in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith,
We are requested to kindly update the record and oblige.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.