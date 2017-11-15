Mideast Portfolio Management Services - Outcome of board meeting

We are submitting Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017

Mideast Portfolio Management Services is in the Finance - General sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 0.49 crore.

The company management includes Kishor A Shah - Chairman & Managing Director, Jyoti K Shah - WholeTime Director & CFO, Harish R Kotian - Independent Director, Sharad Laxman Kulkarni - Director, Sharad Laxman Kulkarni - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 526251.

Its Registered office is at 144, Atlanta, Nariman Point,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400021.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE