Mideast (India) - Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the following documents duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors in their 4th meeting held at New Delhi on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 commenced at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 1.00 P.M;1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.2. Limited Review report for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE