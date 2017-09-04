App
Sep 04, 2017 09:08 AM IST

This is to intimate that that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 02nd September ,2017, inter-alia, considered and approved the notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th September 2017 at 09:00 am at 'Hotel Aura Grand Residency' Jagriti Enclave, VikasMarg, Delhi-110092 to transact the business as set in the notice which is being sent to shareholders.

Midas Infra: Outcome of board meeting
This is to intimate that that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 02nd September ,2017, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:
(i) Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th September 2017 at 09:00 am at 'Hotel Aura Grand Residency' Jagriti Enclave, VikasMarg, Delhi-110092 to transact the business as set in the notice which is being sent to shareholders.
(ii) Register of Member and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.
(iii) Appointment of Mrs.Madhvi Gupta ( DIN-07642397) as an Independent Director.
(iv) Appointment of Mr. MuditBansal (DIN-02152247) as an Independent Director
(v) Appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar (M. No. 084378) Practicing Chartered Accountant as a Scrutinizer for the conducting remote e-voting and ballot voting at ensuring AGM.
tags #Announcements

