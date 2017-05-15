May 15, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Midas Infra Trade's board meeting on May 29, 2017
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 29th day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017.
