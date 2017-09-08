Midas Infra's board meeting on September 14, 2017

As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the following:1. To adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015.2. To consider other business if any.Source : BSE