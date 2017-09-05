MIC Electronics: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th September 2017-Reg.Board Meeting concluded at 18.05 hours and approved the following:1.29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company situated at A4, Electronic Complex, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana-500 062, to transact Ordinary & Special Business.2.Register of Members will be closed from 26th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE