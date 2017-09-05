App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MIC Electronics: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting to be held on September 04, 2017, 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company.

MIC Electronics: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th September 2017-Reg.
Board Meeting concluded at 18.05 hours and approved the following:

1.29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company situated at A4, Electronic Complex, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana-500 062, to transact Ordinary & Special Business.

2.Register of Members will be closed from 26th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.