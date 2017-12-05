App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MIC Electronics' board meeting on December 12, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 9.00 AM at registered office of the Company to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th day of December 2017 at 9.00 AM at registered office of the Company to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2017.

MIC Electronics is in the Telecommunications - Equipment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 243.60 crore.

The company management includes M V Ramana Rao - Promoter Managing Director, Atluri Venkata Ram - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, L N Malleswara Rao - Ind. Non-Executive Director, A V V S S C B Sekhar Babu - Ind. Non-Executive Director, V Venkata Ramani - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Vegiraju Bharatiraju - Additional Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.