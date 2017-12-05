MIC Electronics' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th day of December 2017 at 9.00 AM at registered office of the Company to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2017.

MIC Electronics is in the Telecommunications - Equipment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 243.60 crore.

The company management includes M V Ramana Rao - Promoter Managing Director, Atluri Venkata Ram - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, L N Malleswara Rao - Ind. Non-Executive Director, A V V S S C B Sekhar Babu - Ind. Non-Executive Director, V Venkata Ramani - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Vegiraju Bharatiraju - Additional Director. Source : BSE