MFL India: Outcome of board meeting

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 94/4, UG-F, UG-9, Village Patparganj, Delhi-110091 and the board has approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017. The Board meeting commenced at 2.00 PM and concluded at 4.40 PM.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we enclose the following:1.Un-audited Statement of Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.2.A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s AM & Associates, Gurgaon.3.For the expansion of business, the Board has decided to take over the company 'ARTHA LOGISTICS PRIVATE LIMITED', having CIN: U63030DL2017PTC313543 and making it wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.4.The Board also decided to form a new wholly owned subsidiary of the Company namely 'ARTHA CARRIERS PRIVATE LIMITED.'Source : BSE