Jun 22, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MFL India: Outcome of board meeting
The Board has approved and accepted the resignation of Mr. Devendra Manchanda from the Directorship of the Company. The Board have approved the appointed of Mr. Anand Kumar as Independent Director of the Company.
1.The Board has approved and accepted the resignation of Mr. Devendra Manchanda
(DIN: 00185342) from the Directorship of the Company.
2. The Board have approved the appointed of Mr. Anand Kumar (DIN: 07849439) as
Independent Director of the Company.Source : BSE