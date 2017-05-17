May 17, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mewat Zinc's board meeting on May 26, 2017
With respect to the above this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 among other items. Kindly take note of the above.
