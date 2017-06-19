Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering's board meeting on June 24, 2017

The meeting of the board of directors will be held on Saturday, 24th June 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur (Raj.) to interalia consider the following matters:To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2017 along with auditor report thereon.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider trading the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from June 17th June 2017 and will end after 48 hours of public announcement of the audited financial results of the company on 24th June 2017 for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2017.Source : BSE