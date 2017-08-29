App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metalyst Forgings: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir/Ma'am,

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the following items with the requisite majority:
1.The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017
2.Limited Review Report on the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017;
3.Resignation of Ms. Ankita Wadhawan (Non Executive, Independent Director) from directorship of the Company with immediate effect;
4.Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kapur as Director (Independent) and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect;
5.Appointment of Mr. Brajinder Mohan Singh as Independent Director
6.Appointment of Ms. Anuradha Kapur as Independent Directo
7.Appointment of M/s Raj Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants,
8.Reconstitution of CommitteesSource : BSE

