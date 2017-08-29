Aug 28, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Metalyst Forgings: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the following items with the requisite majority:
1.The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017
2.Limited Review Report on the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017;
3.Resignation of Ms. Ankita Wadhawan (Non Executive, Independent Director) from directorship of the Company with immediate effect;
4.Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kapur as Director (Independent) and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect;
5.Appointment of Mr. Brajinder Mohan Singh as Independent Director
6.Appointment of Ms. Anuradha Kapur as Independent Directo
7.Appointment of M/s Raj Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants,
8.Reconstitution of CommitteesSource : BSE