Jun 15, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Metalyst Forgin EGM on July 7, 2017 This is to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Metalyst Forgin will be held on July 7, 2017. EGM on 7th July,2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements