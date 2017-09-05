Sep 04, 2017 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Metalyst Forgin's AGM held on September 25, 2017
We are hereby enclosing the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 12 of Para A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Gat No 614, Village Kuruli, Tal. Khed, Pune-410501 (Maharashtra) to transact the businesses as detailed in the said Notice.
Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE
