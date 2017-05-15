Metal Coatings: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 15th May, 2017 have amongst other items of Agenda, appointed Ms. Preeti Khatore as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer pursuant to section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f. 15th May, 2017. The same is for your information and record.Source : BSE