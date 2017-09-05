Metal Coatings' board meeting held on September 13, 2017

With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, situated at 912, Hemkunt Chambers, 89, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record amongst other items of Agenda the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in securities by Insiders adopted by the Board, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will be remain closed for the aforesaid purpose w.e.f. 6th September, 2017 to 14th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE