Metal Coatings (India) - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 14th December, 2017 have approved and taken on record amongst other items of Agenda, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE