May 23, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercury Trade's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the 8th meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is Schedule to be held on Tuesday the 30th May, 2017.

This is to inform you that the pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the 8th meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is Schedule to be held on Tuesday the 30th May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at S-002 B, 2nd Floor, Vikas Centre, S. V. Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai 400054, Maharashtra, India, at 4.00 P.M. to consider and take on record the audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to transact any other business with the permission of chair. Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 22nd May, 2017 till 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the specified person defined in the code inter alia for the purpose of declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

