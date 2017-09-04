Mercury Trade's AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday the 29th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at S-002B, 2nd Floor, Vikas Centre, S. V. Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday the 23rd day of September, 2017 to Friday the 29th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting and Cut-off date will be Friday, 22nd day of September, 2017.Source : BSE