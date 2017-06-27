Mercury Metals: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 27th June, 2017 and the said meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.50 p.m. The following matters were decided by the Board:-1.Considered and approved the notice for 31st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Thursday 10th August, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Registered Office of the Company.2.Approved the dates for Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the Company for the purpose of the 31st Annual General Meeting from Thursday, 03/08/2017 to Thursday, 10/08/2017 (Both days inclusive).3.Considered and approved the Board of Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Please take the same on your recordSource : BSE