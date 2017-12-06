App
Dec 06, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercury Metals' board meeting held on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05.00 p.m. to transact following business;

1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.
Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from Thursday, 07th December, 2017 to Saturday, 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Source : BSE
