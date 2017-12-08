App
Dec 07, 2017 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercator's board meeting rescheduled on November 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on November 14, 2017, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

 
 
This refers to our letter dated November 13, 2017, giving intimation of postponement of the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on November 14, 2017, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Registered Office, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Further in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company has been closed and shall remain closed till December 16, 2017.
Source : BSE
