Mercator's AGM on September 15, 2017

We hereby inform that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Mercator Limited ('Company') will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Rangaswar Hall, 4th Floor, Y. B. Chavan Center, Gen. Jagannath Bhosale Marg, Next to Sachivalaya Gymkhana, Mumbai 400021.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 9, 2017 to Friday, September 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) for determining the entitlement for payment of Dividend @5% Rs.0.05 per share on Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each for financial year ended on March 31, 2017Source : BSE