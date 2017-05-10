App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercantile Ventures' board meeting on May 18, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 18 May 2017 to consider and approve, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 March 2017.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 18 May 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 March 2017. Further, In terms of Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulation, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in Securities of Mercantile Ventures Limited by the Insiders, the Trading Window will remain closed upto the second trading day after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017.Source : BSE

