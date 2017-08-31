Aug 31, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mercantile Ventures' board meeting on September 8, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 08 September 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Stand Alone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2017.
