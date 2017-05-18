Menon Pistons to consider dividend

Menon Pistons Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2017, for:1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and matters connected therewith.2. To recommend Dividend on Equity shares for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE