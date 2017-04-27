Menon Bearings: Outcome of board meeting

Recommended to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. Rahulprasad Agnihotri & Co., Chartered Accountants, Kolhapur (FRN: 122293W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years commencing from the conclusion of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the F.Y. ended 31st March, 2017 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in place of retiring auditors M/s P. M. Vardhe & Co., Chartered Accountants, Kolhapur (FRN: 111274W)Source : BSE