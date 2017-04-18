Menon Bearings' board meeting on April 27, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th April, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE