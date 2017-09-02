Melstar Info: Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has transacted and approved:1)Approval of Notice with explanatory statement of the AGM to be held on 28.09.2017.2)Approval of Directors Report, CG Report & MDA of AGM.3)The Board has confirmed and approved the Date, Time & Venue of the AGM of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 28,2017 at 11.00 A.M. at '126' Sitaram Poddar Marg, Mumbai-400002.4)The Board has recommended the members of the Company to re- appoint M/s. Sarda Pareek & Associates as the Statutory Auditors.5)The Board have approved the Change of the Registered Office of the Company from Melstar House,G-4, M.I.D.C. Cross Road 'A',Andheri (East),Mumbai–400093 to 159, Industry House, 5th Floor, Churchgate Reclamation,Mumbai–400020.6)The Board has accepted the resignation of Krina Mehta as Company Secretary with effect from 29.07.2017.7) The Board have adopted and approved the following two policies (a)Board Diversity Policy(b)Archival Policy.Source : BSE