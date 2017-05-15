App
May 15, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Melstar Infotech's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on MONDAY, 29.05.2017 inter-alia, to consider and to take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended 31.03.2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on MONDAY, 29.05.2017 inter-alia, to consider and to take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended 31.03.2017. Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window (for dealing/ trading in securities of the Company) shall remain closed from 02.05.2017 to 31.05.2017 (both days inclusive) for the promoters/directors/officers/designated employees of the company ('the concerned persons'). Please take note of the same and acknowledge receipt of the same.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

