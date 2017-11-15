Mehta Housing Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held at the registered office of the Company today, Inter-alia has considered and approved:1.The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, 2015.2.Limited Review Report as issued by the statutory auditor of the Company and took the same on record.The meeting of Board of Directors of the company commenced at 11.00 A. M. and concluded at 12.00 P.M.Thanking YouSource : BSE