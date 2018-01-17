Mehai Technology - Outcome of board meeting

In pursuance to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Company has appointed Mr. Piyush Ostwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 w.e.f 17th January, 2018 in their meeting held on 17th January, 2018.Source : BSE