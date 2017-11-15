Meglon Infra-Real (India): Outcome of AGM

Outcome of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13th November, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

Meglon Infra is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 6.50 crore.

The company management includes Naagraj Ganeshmal Jain - Chairman & Wholetime Director, Rakesh Shantilal Surana - Non.Exe\Ind.Director, Pratibha Sanjeev Chaturvedi - Non.Exe\Ind.Director, Rajendra Rasiklal Shah - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 511367.

Its Registered office is at W-4/510, Usmansaheb Pet, Stone House Pet,, Nellore,Andhra Pradesh - 524002.

Their Registrars are Sharex Dynamic (India) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE