Jan 18, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghmani Organics' board meeting on February 10, 2018

Meghmani informs that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, 10th February, 2018, at Meghmani House, B/h Safal Profitaire, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad - 380 015 to consider, approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter & Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2017.

Meghmani further informs that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed for dealing in Equity shares by all Directors & Designated Employees of the Company from Wednesday, 7th February, 2018 to Tuesday 13th February, 2018 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
