you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghmani Organics to consider Dividend

Meghmani Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 22, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

Meghmani Organics to consider Dividend
Meghmani Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 22, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017. The Board may also consider recommending Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed for dealing in Equity Shares by all Directors & Designated Employees of the Company from May 16, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Accordingly, the Promoters, Directors, Designated Employees and all persons covered under the Insider Trading Code have been advised not to deal in the securities of the Company from May 16, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

