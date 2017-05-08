Meghmani Organics' board meeting on May 22, 2017

Meghmani informs that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, at 'Meghmani House', B/h Safal Profitaire, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad – 380 015 to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2017. The Board may also consider recommending Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE