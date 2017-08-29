Aug 28, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mega Nirman: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that the registered office of the Company has been changed from '257, 2nd Floor, Satyam Tower, Commercial Complex, Paschim Vihar New Delhi DL 110063' to 'A-6/343B, 1st Floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi - 110063, Delhi, India' w.e.f. today i.e. August 28, 2017.
Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the registered office of the Company has been changed from '257, 2nd Floor, Satyam Tower, Commercial Complex, Paschim Vihar New Delhi DL 110063' to 'A-6/343B, 1st Floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi – 110063, Delhi, India' w.e.f. today i.e. August 28, 2017.
Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE
Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE