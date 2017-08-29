Mega Nirman: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the registered office of the Company has been changed from '257, 2nd Floor, Satyam Tower, Commercial Complex, Paschim Vihar New Delhi DL 110063' to 'A-6/343B, 1st Floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi – 110063, Delhi, India' w.e.f. today i.e. August 28, 2017.Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE