App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 15, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mega Nirman: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. June 15, 2017.

Mega Nirman: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. June 15, 2017, have interalia:

1.Approved the alteration of Articles of Association, for the purpose of giving power to appoint its Managing Director/Whole-time Director or CEO as Chairman of the Board or the Company, by insertion of a new clause.

2.Discussed to invest in the equity shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India Private Limited upto 55% of the total equity share capital of that Company, if after doing the due diligence, the same found to be feasible.

This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.