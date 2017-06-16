Mega Nirman: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. June 15, 2017, have interalia:1.Approved the alteration of Articles of Association, for the purpose of giving power to appoint its Managing Director/Whole-time Director or CEO as Chairman of the Board or the Company, by insertion of a new clause.2.Discussed to invest in the equity shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India Private Limited upto 55% of the total equity share capital of that Company, if after doing the due diligence, the same found to be feasible.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE