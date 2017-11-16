Mega Nirman and Industries Limited: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Mr. Abhishek Kamra has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective from the close of working hour of November 16, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Abhishek Kamra has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective from the close of working hour of November 16, 2017.
We request you to take the same on record.
Source : BSE
