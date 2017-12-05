App
Dec 05, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mefcom Capital Markets' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at 5th Floor, Sanchi Building, 77, Nehru Place , New Delhi-110019 at 03.00 pm inter lia to consider , approve and take on record the In- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
