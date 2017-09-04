Mefcom Capital's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to intimate to the Stock Exchange that the next Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 5th Floor. Sanchi Building, 77, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019 at 04.00 pm inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE