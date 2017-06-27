Jun 27, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Meera Industries: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has: (i) Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2017 (ii) Recommended a Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on enlarged share capital. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE