Jun 19, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meera Industries to consider dividend

Meera Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 24, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and consideration of and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company.

Meera Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 24, 2017, to consider and approve inter - alia, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and consideration of and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company

Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for the connected persons and designated persons and their immediate relatives as defined under the aforesaid regulation from June 17, 2017 till the completion of 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the meeting to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE

