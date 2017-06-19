Meera Industries' board meeting on June 24, 2017

This is to intimate you that pursuant to requirement of para 29 (1)(a) and (e) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s Meera Industries Limited will be held on Saturday, 24th June, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at 2126, Road No. 2, GIDC, Sachin, Surat -394230 to consider and approve inter – alia, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and consideration of and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the companySource : BSE