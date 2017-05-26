Meera Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to intimate you that pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s Meera Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered Office of the Company at 2126, Road No. 2, GIDC, Sachin, Surat – 394230 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017Source : BSE