Meenakshi Ent's board meeting held on June 08, 2017

We wish to inform you that in compliance with Policy on Determination of Materiality of Events and Information for Disclosure to the Stock Exchanges as adopted by the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e., 08th June, 2017 has authorized the Key Managerial Personnel of the company for the purpose of determining and deciding the materiality of an events or information and also to make appropriate disclosures in Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE