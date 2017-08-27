App
Aug 23, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meenakshi Ent 34th AGM held on September 16, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 09.00 A.M.

Meenakshi Ent 34th AGM held on September 16, 2017
In pursuance to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following intimation is being made that:
Notice is hereby given that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th day of September, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at Kadambur Sri Mariamman Mahal, No.41/9 Medavakkam Main Road, Ganesh Nagar , Madipakkam, Chennai - 600 091.Please find enclosed the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting as Annexure I.
Further, it is herewith informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 10th September, 2017 to Saturday, 16th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 34thAnnual General Meeting.
Source : BSE

#Announcements

