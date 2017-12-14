Medicamen Biotech - Outcome of board meeting

Approval to the Issue & Allot 324000 Equity Shares at a price of Rs.618/- per share (including a premium of Rs.608/- each), in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 on Preferential Allotment basis to a promoter group and non promoter group/ InvestorsCalling of an Extraordinary General Meeting, of the Company in relation to the Preferential Issue as aforesaid on 12th January, 2018.Source : BSE